Two people work at a table with a laptop and phone. Photo: Arina Krasnikova / Pexels.

Large text can make busy social images less engaging, study finds

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 22:00, November 6, 2026

Large, centrally placed text was associated with lower engagement when it appeared over images suggesting movement, according to research in the Journal of Marketing.

The study combined field research, online experiments and interviews with marketing managers. Its authors found that a crowded combination of imagery and words could make a post less visually appealing, reducing the likelihood that people would interact with it.

The research was first published online in 2025 and appeared in the journal’s 2026 issue. The American Marketing Association discussed the findings in a November 2 research overview.

Why image and text compete

A text overlay is wording placed directly on a picture, such as a price, product name or event announcement. The research examined the size and position of that wording alongside the image’s apparent dynamism.

Here, dynamism refers to implied motion within a still image. A photograph of a person running can suggest movement even though the picture itself does not move. A photograph of a stationary object may create a calmer impression.

Stefania Farace, Francisco Villarroel Ordenes, Dennis Herhausen, Dhruv Grewal and Ko de Ruyter found that oversized text placed in the center of a dynamic image could compete with the scene for attention. Their published paper links that combination to reduced engagement through lower visual appeal.

The finding concerns a particular combination of design features. It is not evidence that text always harms a post, or that every central headline will perform poorly. The association’s overview says static images in the research could accommodate more prominent text.

What marketers can test

A small business could compare versions of a campaign that use the same message and photograph but vary the text’s position or size. Keeping the offer, audience and delivery period comparable helps isolate the design question.

Marketers should also decide what outcome they want. Likes, comments and shares measure interactions, while website visits, qualified inquiries and purchases answer different commercial questions. Our earlier coverage of how to measure extra sales from marketing explains why an interaction alone cannot establish a campaign’s contribution to revenue.

Small text is not automatically better. Essential terms still need to be readable on a phone, and information must remain accessible to people who use assistive technology. Alternative text and captions can explain an image, but should not be treated as a substitute for a legible offer.

The researchers also developed an app based on their findings. Its recommendations are a starting point for testing, not a guarantee that a design will work across platforms, audiences or products. Distribution algorithms and the relevance of the message can affect results as well.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

AI shopping agents missed better unit prices when product details were costly to inspect

Other News

AI shopping agents missed better unit prices when product details were costly to inspect

Nov 6, 2026

Asking for online reviews can affect what customers spend next, hotel study finds

Nov 6, 2026

Repeated marketing tests reveal why customers respond differently to offers

Nov 6, 2026

A coupon lifted the promoted product’s value without an equal gain for the retailer

Nov 6, 2026

Hotel reviews changed when ChatGPT became available, study of Italian ban finds

Nov 5, 2026

Immediate subscription access was linked to longer commitment in four studies

Nov 5, 2026

AI video ads prompted emotional reactions in a small laboratory study

Nov 5, 2026

Retailers expanded online sales faster than customer management tools, OECD data show

Nov 5, 2026

A small trial fee drew more interest than a free offer in a Korean study

Nov 4, 2026

Helping small retailers set up payment devices increased adoption in Mexico study

Nov 4, 2026

Retail display ads can shape what shoppers expect before they inspect a product

Nov 3, 2026

Grocery price displays can change what shoppers buy without changing the price

Nov 3, 2026

Product reviews can influence how shoppers assess environmental claims

Nov 3, 2026

Discounts for infrequent buyers can affect how regular customers feel

Nov 3, 2026

Sponsored post frequency has an uneven relationship with influencer engagement

Nov 3, 2026

Regular giving can affect how customers view corporate donations, study finds

Nov 2, 2026

How describing the same food as having few ingredients can change interest

Nov 2, 2026

Suggested prices can change what marketplace sellers earn, Mercari experiment finds

Nov 2, 2026

A change of month can make a sale feel farther away, marketing study suggests

Nov 2, 2026

New and established brands drew different responses to advertising appeals in study

Nov 2, 2026