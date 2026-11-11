An overhead view of stocked supermarket shelves appears in a representative photograph by freestocks.org/Pexels.

A loyalty campaign can lose sales when stores struggle to carry it out

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 20:00, November 10, 2026

Missing signs, incomplete displays and unavailable rewards can undermine a retail loyalty campaign, according to research that tracked how a temporary program was carried out in stores.

The study, published in the Journal of Retailing, linked differences in store-level execution with sales patterns and reward redemption. Its findings highlight a practical question for marketers: can employees and customers use the promotion as it was designed?

The evidence comes from one temporary loyalty program. The observed relationships should not be treated as a guaranteed estimate of losses at every retailer or proof that a single missing sign caused a particular decline.

What happens between planning and the shop floor

Temporary loyalty programs give shoppers a limited period to collect points or stamps and claim a reward. Their success depends on customers noticing the offer, understanding the requirements and being able to obtain the reward.

Suzanne Bies, Nick Bombaij, Bart Bronnenberg and Els Gijsbrechts combined information about in-store execution with sales data from before, during and after a program. The researchers examined signs, displays, staff support and reward availability.

They reported widespread gaps in execution and documented patterns of sales losses and changes in reward redemption associated with those gaps. Operational conditions and demand intensity were also linked to the level of store engagement.

A campaign can therefore look consistent in a central marketing plan while appearing quite different to customers across locations. A shopper cannot respond to a display that was never installed, and a customer who has earned a reward may be frustrated if it is unavailable.

Availability is part of the promise

Reward availability matters because loyalty programs ask customers to act over time. Someone may make repeated purchases in order to reach a threshold. If the reward is difficult to claim, the problem can affect both the immediate transaction and confidence in future offers.

Retailers can compare projected demand with stock and delivery capacity before launch. During the campaign, store teams need a practical way to report shortages and explain what customers can do if a reward is unavailable. These are operational suggestions, not interventions tested separately in the study.

The design of the reward itself also matters. MBN’s guide to customer loyalty explains the wider relationship between repeat purchases and customer experience.

Measure delivery as well as results

A retailer assessing a promotion might track whether signs are in place, staff understand the rules, displays are accessible and rewards remain in stock. Those checks can sit alongside sales, participation and redemption figures.

Comparisons between stores need care. Busy locations, staffing differences and local demand may affect both execution and sales. A weak result should not automatically be blamed on a particular employee or display.

A controlled trial, where practical, can help separate the effect of a campaign change from other differences. Managers should also consider the cost of improving execution and whether the same resources could produce better results elsewhere.

The study’s value is in showing that a promotion is not finished when its terms are approved. Its outcome also depends on the materials, inventory and support customers encounter when they visit a store.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

Offering a choice of discounts can sometimes reduce purchases, study finds

Other News

Offering a choice of discounts can sometimes reduce purchases, study finds

Nov 10, 2026

A fee to place a bid can lift a seller’s profit, but the effect may fade

Nov 10, 2026

Experiences can make loyalty rewards more engaging, retail research finds

Nov 10, 2026

Most emerging-market firms in an IFC survey use AI, but few have embedded it across core operations

Nov 10, 2026

Startups given examples of AI workflows found more uses for the technology

Nov 9, 2026

Showing product costs can change how shoppers judge a brand’s motives

Nov 9, 2026

Hiding most Facebook ads increased users’ time on the platform in a study

Nov 9, 2026

Online sales remain a small share of revenue for many Balkan businesses

Nov 9, 2026

Toast faces FTC lawsuit over restaurant software fees and cancellations

Nov 9, 2026

Fashion ads featuring models with disabilities performed better in a set of tests

Nov 8, 2026

Ad comment moderation showed mixed results in Harvard research

Nov 8, 2026

Board connections are linked to marketing’s influence inside companies

Nov 8, 2026

Customer confidence can fall before it rises with experience, study finds

Nov 8, 2026

Drug buyers often cut promotion while raising prices, research finds

Nov 8, 2026

Confirmation prompts can change subscription choices, but add checkout friction

Nov 8, 2026

Marketplace advertising adds a second cost to reaching online shoppers

Nov 7, 2026

Delivery and payment choices can stop online sales at checkout, DHL survey finds

Nov 7, 2026

AI-translated marketing videos drew mixed reactions in two language tests

Nov 7, 2026

Referrals remain a major source of leads for small businesses, survey finds

Nov 7, 2026

Company size can influence who posts online reviews, research finds

Nov 7, 2026