Circular tanks at a water treatment plant in Indonesia, used as a representative photograph by Tom Fisk for Pexels.

EU water accelerator seeks projects to attract private investment

Written by Veronica Salvador

Published: 15:35, October 18, 2026

The European Commission is inviting water projects to seek support from a new investment accelerator, with an initial pilot intended to help 20 projects prepare for private finance.

The Water Resilience Investment Accelerator, presented on 14 October, will provide advisory help through Green Assist. The Commission is asking interested project promoters to come forward by the end of October 2026.

The support is intended to improve investment proposals. It is not an announcement that construction finance has been awarded to 20 projects.

The Commission estimates an annual investment gap of around €23 billion to implement existing EU water legislation. That figure describes the wider shortfall, rather than the accelerator’s budget or money committed by investors.

Preparing projects for investors

Green Assist is an advisory initiative under InvestEU, financed through the EU’s LIFE programme. Its services are free when a request is accepted.

According to the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, the water accelerator targets projects approaching the fundraising stage. Support can include business planning, financial structuring, fundraising assistance, environmental due diligence and regulatory assessment.

These services address the work needed to turn a technical proposal into an investment case. Due diligence means examining a project’s claims, costs, risks and obligations before committing money.

The programme covers water efficiency, nature-based approaches and clean-water technologies. Examples include reducing leaks, recycling industrial water, restoring wetlands and developing advanced treatment systems.

The Commission identifies start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses, farmers and local authorities among the groups it wants the initiative to reach. CINEA describes the pilot beneficiaries as private projects or joint public-private projects.

The business case depends on customers and costs

A need for better water infrastructure does not establish that every proposed installation can repay investors. Projects still need credible estimates of demand, operating expenses and income.

For industrial recycling, a treatment system must also supply water at the quality a customer needs. MBN’s reporting on the business case for recycled water examines how location, treatment requirements and reliable buyers affect that calculation.

Advisory support can help a promoter test those assumptions, but does not guarantee investment or remove commercial risk.

Prospective applicants can consult the Commission’s announcement and CINEA guidance for the current submission route and eligibility details. With the initial request window closing at the end of this month, projects need to establish whether they are sufficiently developed to benefit from investment advice.

Veronica Salvador Avatar
Veronica Salvador
A business writer and editor with over a decade at Market Business News. Holding a Business Administration degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey, she combines expertise in finance, management, and strategic communication to deliver clear, authoritative content on global markets, trends, and business strategy. She is currently pursuing a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Business Applications, further enhancing her ability to analyze and communicate complex business topics.

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