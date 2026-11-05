Retailers expanded online sales faster than customer management tools, OECD data show

Online selling became more common among European retailers over the decade to 2023, but adoption of customer relationship management software changed far less, according to an OECD report on the digital transition in retail.

Among EU retailers with at least 10 employees, the share using e-commerce rose from 23% in 2013 to 43% in 2023. Customer relationship management, or CRM, software adoption rose from 23% to 24% over 2014 to 2023, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reported.

The figures cover different periods and types of technology. They do not show that retailers should buy CRM software or that every business needs the same customer database.

Online reach and customer records

E-commerce refers to buying or selling through electronic channels. A retailer may accept orders through its own website, a marketplace or another digital service.

CRM software helps a business organize information about customers and interactions. Depending on the system, it may record sales inquiries, service requests, purchase histories or marketing preferences. The quality and lawful use of that information matter as much as the software itself.

The OECD’s 2026 report, Local Retail, Global Trends, says 67% of retailers with at least 10 employees had a website in 2023, while 66% used social media. Those measures describe a business presence, not whether every site takes orders or every account reaches customers effectively.

The organization also analyzed about 27,000 retail firms in five EU countries. It found that using internet technologies beyond a basic website was generally associated with higher productivity. An association does not prove the tools caused the difference: more productive firms may have more resources to invest in technology.

Choosing a tool starts with the job

A retailer selling through a marketplace may receive order information from that platform but have limited access to customer data. A store with its own website may have more direct information, along with more responsibility for storing and protecting it.

For a small business, the first question is what needs to be done. Keeping track of warranty requests, answering repeat inquiries and measuring repeat purchases require different information. A complex subscription may add cost without solving the problem if staff cannot maintain it.

Businesses can compare software charges, setup and training costs, compatibility with existing systems and the ability to export records. They can also check what happens when a customer asks for their information to be corrected or deleted.

In the European Union, the European Commission’s data protection guidance explains obligations for organizations handling personal information. Rules depend on the circumstances and markets involved.

Marketplaces can expand reach while adding costs

Selling through an established platform can put products in front of customers without requiring a retailer to build its own audience from scratch. Fees, advertising charges and rules about access to customer relationships can affect the economics.

Our earlier reporting examined the costs sellers face when using online platforms, including the trade-off between broader reach and dependence on an intermediary.

The OECD data show that retail technology adoption is uneven. They also point to a decision that sits behind any software purchase: which customer problem the business wants to solve, and whether it can measure the result.