A small trial fee drew more interest than a free offer in a Korean study

A low trial price prompted stronger stated interest than a free offer in an experiment involving 161 Korean university students, suggesting that the way a promotion is priced can affect how potential customers judge it.

Researchers Zhiting Li and Geonha Kim compared a free trial, a small token charge and a regular price for a hypothetical English conversation course. Participants shown the token price gave the most favorable responses on intention to participate and perceived fairness, according to their study in Korean Management Review.

The study, published in February 2026, measured responses to a simulated offer. It did not track actual course registrations or establish that charging a small amount would beat free trials across other products.

Why a small price might change an offer

A token promotional price is a charge set well below the usual price to let customers experience a product or service. A business might use one for an introductory lesson, software trial or event, although the experiment tested only the course scenario.

Participants assessed the offer under one of three price conditions. The researchers also asked questions about how they interpreted the promotion and whether they considered it fair.

The analysis linked the way participants interpreted the offer to their fairness ratings and stated willingness to take part. The proposed psychological pathway is an interpretation of the experiment, not proof of each participant’s private reasoning.

A charge can signal that a trial has value, but it also creates a barrier. A customer must decide whether to pay and may have to provide payment details. A free offer can reach people unwilling to make that commitment.

Interest and revenue are different measures

The sample consisted of university students in Korea, and the product was a simulated language-learning experience. Preferences may differ for an unfamiliar software tool, a physical product or an audience outside the study.

The results also concern stated intentions. A person who says they would try a course may not complete a registration, attend the lesson or purchase a full course later.

A business testing the question could compare a free trial and a modest paid trial with similar audiences and the same product information. It should track completed sign-ups, attendance, subsequent purchases, refunds and support costs.

Payment-processing charges can matter when the trial price is very low. A campaign that collects more trial revenue can still perform worse if the charge discourages enough prospective customers or produces more payment failures.

Make the terms clear

A trial offer should explain its price, duration and what happens afterward. If a subscription renews automatically, the recurring charge and cancellation process need to be clear before the customer commits.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission’s advertising guidance advises businesses to make claims truthful and disclose material conditions. Applicable subscription rules vary by jurisdiction.

Our earlier coverage of how sample distribution affects later customer behavior examined a different question: what happens after people receive a product through different channels.

For trial pricing, the next step is to compare actual customer behavior and costs. The Korean experiment offers a reason to test a small charge, not a fixed price that every business should adopt.