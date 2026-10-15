Euro area industrial output falls for a third month

Industrial production in the euro area fell by 0.5% in August, its third consecutive monthly decline, according to Eurostat figures published on October 15. Output was 1.1% below its level a year earlier.

The monthly fall followed declines of 0.3% in July and 0.1% in June. Across the wider European Union, production dropped by 0.3% in August and was 0.2% lower than a year earlier.

The Eurostat release measures changes in the volume of industrial output, including manufacturing, mining and energy but excluding construction. Monthly comparisons remove normal seasonal patterns and calendar effects.

Consumer goods weaken while machinery rises

Euro area production of non-durable consumer goods, products generally used up relatively quickly, fell by 2.7% from July. Intermediate goods, such as materials used to make other products, declined by 0.8%. Energy output fell by 0.6%.

Other categories increased. Capital goods, which include machinery and equipment used by businesses, rose by 0.4%, while durable consumer goods rose by 0.2%.

The annual comparison was similarly mixed. Non-durable consumer goods production was 9.1% below August 2025, but capital goods output was 3.0% higher. The headline decline therefore did not describe every part of industry.

National results vary sharply

Among EU countries with data available, Belgium recorded the largest monthly fall, at 5.1%, followed by Ireland at 3.1% and Portugal at 2.0%. Sweden had the largest increase, at 6.5%, followed by Estonia at 4.3% and the Netherlands at 2.6%.

Germany’s output rose by 0.4% in August, while France fell by 0.3% and Italy by 1.3%. Our earlier coverage of Germany’s July production figures examined the disruption to carmaking. The August euro area release covers a later month and a broader group of economies.

Eurostat revised July’s monthly decline from 0.1% to 0.3% in the euro area and from 0.3% to 0.4% in the EU. Missing recent national observations are estimated when the regional totals are compiled.

Production measures goods made during the period. It is separate from the value of new orders, companies’ profits or growth across the entire economy. The next industrial-production release is due on November 16.