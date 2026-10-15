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ManpowerGroup picks Becky Frankiewicz to lead its recovery

Written by Christian Nordqvist

Published: 16:43, October 15, 2026

ManpowerGroup named Becky Frankiewicz as its next chief executive on October 15, alongside quarterly results showing higher revenue and profit. The staffing company’s recovery remained uneven, with sales rising in Northern Europe but falling in France.

Frankiewicz will take over on January 1, 2027, succeeding Jonas Prising, who becomes executive chair. She is currently president and chief strategy officer and will also join the board, according to the leadership announcement.

The appointment puts an existing executive in charge of a business whose performance depends on employers’ willingness to recruit, and on the company’s own costs and services. Its results offer evidence about its customers, without measuring hiring across the whole economy.

Higher sales come with adjustment costs

Revenue reached $4.84 billion in the three months ended September 30, up 4.4% from a year earlier. Net earnings increased to $34.1 million from $18.0 million, the company’s earnings release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US securities regulator, showed.

Diluted earnings were $0.71 per share. After excluding restructuring, transformation costs, a business-sale adjustment and non-cash currency losses relating to Argentina, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share.

The adjusted measure removes items that affected the actual result, so it should be read alongside reported earnings. Zacks Equity Research said adjusted earnings matched its consensus estimate, while revenue fell short.

Recovery differs between markets

Northern Europe revenue rose by 5.4% from a year earlier, while French revenue fell by 3.5%. These are reported growth rates, which include the effect of exchange-rate movements.

Management said the Manpower staffing brand was driving growth, particularly in the United States. It also reported better revenue trends at Experis, its technology staffing business.

Our explanation of recruitment mismatches examines why employers can have difficulty filling particular jobs while applicants struggle to find suitable work. A staffing company’s improving sales do not resolve differences in skills, location or experience.

A successor already involved in the strategy

Frankiewicz joined ManpowerGroup in July 2017 as president of North America, having previously led Quaker Foods North America. She became president and chief strategy officer in June 2025.

The board said the appointment followed a succession-planning process. Frankiewicz said the company’s plans include expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities. The announcement does not quantify the financial return expected from those investments.

For the incoming chief executive, the immediate task is to turn improving demand into stronger results across more markets while managing the costs of changing the business.

Christian Nordqvist Avatar
Christian Nordqvist
Christian has a love for the English Language. He spent various years as an English Language Teacher and then became an accomplished writer. He has had 80 books published, including “English for the Pharmaceutical Industry”, “English for Shipping” and “English for Law”. Prior to creating Market Business News, Christian co-founded Medical News Today and was Editor-in-Chief for the website for several years.

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