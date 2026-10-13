EU backs €3.5 million project to test disinformation tools

Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz is leading an EU-funded project to assess 20 existing technologies for tackling disinformation and foreign influence operations. The €3.5 million initiative will examine whether the tools remain effective and usable outside controlled testing conditions.

The university announced FIMI-RESIST on October 7. Professor Vera Schmitt and the university’s XplaiNLP Research Group are coordinating the work.

The European Commission’s grant record gives the project a September 1, 2026 start date and a February 28, 2029 end date. Funding comes through Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation program.

Previous European projects have produced detection and analysis technologies, but the Commission describes their use as fragmented and their usability as often limited. FIMI-RESIST will bring those earlier efforts together and examine where their capabilities fall short.

What is foreign information manipulation and interference?

Foreign information manipulation and interference, or FIMI, concerns intentional, coordinated attempts to manipulate the information available to people. Foreign state actors, other organizations and their intermediaries can be involved.

The European External Action Service’s definition focuses on manipulative behavior that threatens values, procedures or political processes. The activity is often not illegal.

Disinformation refers to deliberately deceptive false or misleading material. Investigating an influence operation requires looking beyond an isolated claim, including how accounts coordinate and distribute information. A factual message can still form part of a manipulative campaign.

Distribution is a separate problem from detection. We reported in 2019 on WhatsApp’s decision to limit message forwarding to curb misinformation. FIMI-RESIST concerns the evaluation of tools used to investigate and counter such threats.

Common benchmarks for different users

The tools will be assessed against shared criteria and benchmarks. Journalists, fact-checkers, security specialists and civil society organizations will help examine whether the technology fits their daily work.

The university describes a consortium of ten partners across nine countries, including Deutsche Welle, VoxUkraine and technology businesses such as Factiverse and Exorde Labs.

For an organization choosing software, accuracy is only part of the purchasing decision. Staff must also be able to interpret a warning, investigate its basis and use the results within the time available. A system that adds substantial checking work may be difficult to use consistently.

The project will examine usability and gaps in performance against changing threats involving artificial intelligence. Its announcement contains no ranking of the tools and no results demonstrating that any one approach is superior.

Research that continues beyond a software trial

The Commission’s project description includes technical validation, training and policy recommendations. The work is intended to inform European discussions about disinformation regulation, rather than decide the legal status of particular messages.

The consortium also plans a help desk and a European hub. Those services are intended to keep tested methods and research results available beyond the grant period, giving users somewhere to turn when they need help applying the technology.