Industrial machinery and pipework inside a factory, a representative manufacturing photograph by Anna Shvets from Pexels, unrelated to any surveyed US establishment.

US industrial output rises 0.7% as utilities outpace factories

Written by Christian Nordqvist

Published: 12:51, October 16, 2026

US industrial production increased 0.7% in September, helped by a sharp rise in utility output, while manufacturing recorded a smaller 0.3% gain, the Federal Reserve reported on October 16.

The figures show an improvement in industrial activity, but the headline increase was not matched across factories. Motor vehicles and parts declined, and production of business equipment was unchanged.

The Fed’s release revised August’s total production change to a 0.1% increase. September’s result is preliminary, and the monthly comparisons are seasonally adjusted to reduce the influence of regular calendar patterns.

Utilities account for the largest monthly rise

Utilities output rose 3.5%, with increases in both electricity and natural gas utilities. Mining production edged up 0.2%.

Industrial production combines manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities. It measures activity across those industries rather than the whole economy, which also includes services such as finance, healthcare and retail.

The components have different commercial meanings. Higher utility output records greater production of energy services. It cannot, by itself, establish that manufacturers received more orders or that households bought more manufactured products.

For a supplier assessing demand, the factory figures and its own customers’ purchasing patterns therefore provide a more specific guide than the industrial total alone.

Vehicle production falls despite the factory gain

Manufacturing output rose 0.3% after a revised 0.2% decline in August. Durable manufacturing, which includes longer-lasting products, edged up 0.1%, while nondurable manufacturing increased 0.4%.

Motor vehicles and parts fell 3.0%. Gains elsewhere included primary metals, machinery, and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

The mixed results show why a positive manufacturing total need not translate into stronger activity for every supplier. A company supplying vehicle plants can face a different order pattern from one selling machinery or electrical components.

Capacity use remains below its historical average

Total industrial capacity utilization increased to 76.9%, still 2.5 percentage points below its 1972 to 2025 average. Manufacturing utilization was 75.9%.

Capacity utilization compares actual output with estimated production capacity. It is not a measure of employment or the proportion of machines physically switched on.

An aggregate reading below its historical average leaves room for additional output, but it does not reveal whether spare capacity is available in a particular product, region or plant. A buyer can still encounter a bottleneck even when the national figure looks comfortable.

Companies considering new equipment also need to distinguish higher production from better productivity. Our coverage of management practices and returns from industrial robots explores that separate investment question.

The Fed plans an annual revision on November 24. Businesses using these figures in forecasts should allow for further changes as additional information becomes available.

Christian Nordqvist Avatar
Christian Nordqvist
Christian has a love for the English Language. He spent various years as an English Language Teacher and then became an accomplished writer. He has had 80 books published, including “English for the Pharmaceutical Industry”, “English for Shipping” and “English for Law”. Prior to creating Market Business News, Christian co-founded Medical News Today and was Editor-in-Chief for the website for several years.

Share this:

Mercedes-Benz extends Nvidia partnership for automated driving

UK regulator proposes new oversight of Microsoft business software

Other News

Travelers profit edges higher as investment income sets a record

Oct 16, 2026

Euro-area inflation reaches 3.8% as energy pressure intensifies

Oct 16, 2026

UK regulator proposes new oversight of Microsoft business software

Oct 16, 2026

Mercedes-Benz extends Nvidia partnership for automated driving

Oct 16, 2026

Drought can disrupt food supplies far beyond affected farms

Oct 15, 2026

ManpowerGroup picks Becky Frankiewicz to lead its recovery

Oct 15, 2026

Euro area industrial output falls for a third month

Oct 15, 2026

GTCR and Elliott agree $6.1 billion takeover of insurance software group CCC

Oct 15, 2026

UK economy grows 0.1% in August, beating forecasts of a fall

Oct 15, 2026

TSMC forecasts another sales jump after profit rises 68.7%

Oct 15, 2026

EU e-waste collection remains far below its main target

Oct 14, 2026

IMF forecasts 3.1% growth with less room to absorb another shock

Oct 14, 2026

ASML weighs more capacity after a record €11.7 billion quarter

Oct 14, 2026

Buying robots does not always make factories more productive

Oct 13, 2026

Making electronics entirely in the US could raise costs by 41% to 152%

Oct 13, 2026

6G standards take shape while 5G investment continues

Oct 13, 2026

Five growth markets shaped by aging populations and infrastructure needs

Oct 13, 2026

Hybrid demand is reshaping automakers’ investment plans

Oct 13, 2026

Clay pretreatment could cut emissions from cement manufacturing

Oct 12, 2026

EU backs €3.5 million project to test disinformation tools

Oct 12, 2026