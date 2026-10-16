US industrial output rises 0.7% as utilities outpace factories

US industrial production increased 0.7% in September, helped by a sharp rise in utility output, while manufacturing recorded a smaller 0.3% gain, the Federal Reserve reported on October 16.

The figures show an improvement in industrial activity, but the headline increase was not matched across factories. Motor vehicles and parts declined, and production of business equipment was unchanged.

The Fed’s release revised August’s total production change to a 0.1% increase. September’s result is preliminary, and the monthly comparisons are seasonally adjusted to reduce the influence of regular calendar patterns.

Utilities account for the largest monthly rise

Utilities output rose 3.5%, with increases in both electricity and natural gas utilities. Mining production edged up 0.2%.

Industrial production combines manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities. It measures activity across those industries rather than the whole economy, which also includes services such as finance, healthcare and retail.

The components have different commercial meanings. Higher utility output records greater production of energy services. It cannot, by itself, establish that manufacturers received more orders or that households bought more manufactured products.

For a supplier assessing demand, the factory figures and its own customers’ purchasing patterns therefore provide a more specific guide than the industrial total alone.

Vehicle production falls despite the factory gain

Manufacturing output rose 0.3% after a revised 0.2% decline in August. Durable manufacturing, which includes longer-lasting products, edged up 0.1%, while nondurable manufacturing increased 0.4%.

Motor vehicles and parts fell 3.0%. Gains elsewhere included primary metals, machinery, and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

The mixed results show why a positive manufacturing total need not translate into stronger activity for every supplier. A company supplying vehicle plants can face a different order pattern from one selling machinery or electrical components.

Capacity use remains below its historical average

Total industrial capacity utilization increased to 76.9%, still 2.5 percentage points below its 1972 to 2025 average. Manufacturing utilization was 75.9%.

Capacity utilization compares actual output with estimated production capacity. It is not a measure of employment or the proportion of machines physically switched on.

An aggregate reading below its historical average leaves room for additional output, but it does not reveal whether spare capacity is available in a particular product, region or plant. A buyer can still encounter a bottleneck even when the national figure looks comfortable.

Companies considering new equipment also need to distinguish higher production from better productivity. Our coverage of management practices and returns from industrial robots explores that separate investment question.

The Fed plans an annual revision on November 24. Businesses using these figures in forecasts should allow for further changes as additional information becomes available.